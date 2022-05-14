Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has told PM Ranil Wickremesinghe that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, as a responsible opposition, would support any correct decision taken by the new government, pertaining to the country’s economy.

His remark came in a response letter to the prime minister’s invitation for the main opposition to join hands with the government.

However, Premadasa, stressing that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya’s stance specified in its recent letter to the President has not changed, reminded that members of the public are demanding an administration without the Rajapaksas.

The Opposition Leader recently told the President that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya would not be a part of the new government that is to be established.