Support of youths expected to find solutions to crisis - PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the support of the country’s youths is expected when finding solutions to overcome the current crisis situation.

He stated this, delivering a statement following bilateral talks with several ambassadors and high commissioners to Sri Lanka today (May 14).

The prime minister met with the ambassadors of South Korea, France, Italy, Norway, EU delegation, Germany, Switzerland and high commissioners of the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

In his statement, PM Wickremesinghe said favourable responses were received from the foreign envoys during the discussion. “We have to continue to negotiate with these countries and enter into relevant agreements,” he added.