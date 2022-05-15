Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his message for the Vesak Full Moon Poya Day, pointed out that the Dhamma teachings of Gautama Buddha should be followed in practice to alleviate the uncertainty in Sri Lanka.

PM Wickremesinghe also stated that the commitment made to restore the lives of the country’s people is a commitment to Gautama Buddha.

Restraint and stability need to be restored in the country, the prime minister noted, adding that Gautama Buddha’s “Sapta Aparihani’ doctrine which is of philosophical meaning, is the most practical political guidance.

As conveyed in Buddha’s preaching to the rulers of Licchavi Kingdom, Sri Lankans should also gather and take decisions in unity to come out of this crisis situation that has befallen the country, the prime minister added.