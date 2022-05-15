Two arrested over money transfer attempt via Undiyal system

May 15, 2022   11:49 am

Two persons who were trying to transfer USD 47,000 through the Undiyal system have been arrested by the Police Special Task Force. The arrest was made in the area of Boralesgamuwa.
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Vesak Full Moon Poya which marks 'Three Noble Events' observed today

Vesak Full Moon Poya which marks 'Three Noble Events' observed today

Vesak Full Moon Poya which marks 'Three Noble Events' observed today

Several rivers at risk of overflowing due to heavy rainfall

Several rivers at risk of overflowing due to heavy rainfall

Vesak celebrations at Galle Face Green protest site

Vesak celebrations at Galle Face Green protest site

Pay more attention to 'Prathipaththi Puja'  Ven. Dimbulkumbure Sri Vimaladhamma Thera

Pay more attention to 'Prathipaththi Puja'  Ven. Dimbulkumbure Sri Vimaladhamma Thera

Number of foreign envoys meet Opposition Leader

Number of foreign envoys meet Opposition Leader

People afflicted by fuel and LP gas crisis stage more protests (English)

People afflicted by fuel and LP gas crisis stage more protests (English)

No nominations from SJB for new Cabinet: Sajith responds to President (English)

No nominations from SJB for new Cabinet: Sajith responds to President (English)

'Be patient, I will bring things back': PM appeals to Sri Lankans (English)

'Be patient, I will bring things back': PM appeals to Sri Lankans (English)