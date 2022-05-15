At least 230 under arrest over recent violent incidents

At least 230 under arrest over recent violent incidents

May 15, 2022   02:23 pm

Sri Lanka Police says it has arrested a total of 230 suspects in connection with curfew violations, looting, assaults, public and private property damages and other offences following the unrest that broke out on the 9th of May.

According to police spokesperson, 68 of the arrestees are currently in remand custody.

In a statement, SSP Nihal Thalduwa said 71 suspects were arrested in the Western Province, 43 in the Southern Province, 17 in the Central Province, 36 in the North-western Province, 47 in the North-central Province, 13 in Sabaragamuwa Province, one in Northern Province and two from Uva Province.

