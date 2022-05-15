Fuel distribution suspended today

May 15, 2022   04:34 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Private Tanker Owners’ Association has appealed to the general public to refrain from standing in queues today (May 15).

Fuel distribution is not in progress today as it is marked as a public holiday due to the Vesak Full Moon Poya.

A large number of people who were waiting in queues to obtain fuel were afflicted as many filling stations ran out of fuel volumes.

In the meantime, a shipment of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel arrived in Sri Lanka early this morning. According to a spokesperson of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), unloading process was slated to begin after sample testing.

Sri Lanka is also expecting another shipment of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel next Thursday.

Further, it is reported that a vessel carrying 37,000 metric tonnes of 92 and 95 Octane Petrol is docked at Colombo Port, however, unloading fuel stocks is at a standstill without funds required to clear the shipment.

As per sources from the CPC, this petrol shipment is sufficient for a period of 10 days.

