Two nominees for Deputy Speaker position

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has decided to nominate MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna for the post of Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said MP Wijerathna is a strong activist of Women’s and Children’s.

The main opposition had previously proposed MP Imthiaz Bakeer Markar for the Deputy Speaker position.

It is reported that the senior members of the party were not aware of the nomination until last night.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has decided that their nominee for the post of Deputy Speaker will be MP Ajith Rajapakse.