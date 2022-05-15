Thirteen suspects arrested over attacks on MP residences remanded

Thirteen suspects who were arrested in connection with the attacks on the residences of MPs S.M. Chandrasena, Shehan Semasinghe and Prof. Channa Jayasumana and other violent incidents have been produced before the court today.

Thereby, the accused were placed under remand custody until May 24, DIG of North Central Province Kithsiri Jayalath said.

According to reports, a Buddhist monk is also among the suspects.