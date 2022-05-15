Thirteen suspects arrested over attacks on MP residences remanded

Thirteen suspects arrested over attacks on MP residences remanded

May 15, 2022   05:43 pm

Thirteen suspects who were arrested in connection with the attacks on the residences of MPs S.M. Chandrasena, Shehan Semasinghe and Prof. Channa Jayasumana and other violent incidents have been produced before the court today.

Thereby, the accused were placed under remand custody until May 24, DIG of North Central Province Kithsiri Jayalath said.

According to reports, a Buddhist monk is also among the suspects.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

'Manudam Mehewara' program goes to Galle

'Manudam Mehewara' program goes to Galle

Diesel shipment to arrive in Sri Lanka today

Diesel shipment to arrive in Sri Lanka today

Vesak celebrations observed at protest grounds

Vesak celebrations observed at protest grounds

Several rivers reach flood level after heavy rains

Several rivers reach flood level after heavy rains

Opposition Leader holds talks with number of foreign envoys

Opposition Leader holds talks with number of foreign envoys

SJB nominates female MP for Deputy Speaker position

SJB nominates female MP for Deputy Speaker position

Sri Lankans celebrate Vesak amidst ongoing crisis

Sri Lankans celebrate Vesak amidst ongoing crisis