Public assistance sought to identify suspects involved in violence at protest sites
May 15, 2022 06:04 pm
The police are seeking the assistance of general public to identify those who were involved in violence and attacks at the Galle Face Green and Kollupitiya on the 9th of May.
The Criminal Investigation Department is conducting probes into the events that unfolded earlier this week.
Members of the public are appealed to convey information the identities of the people in the photographs attached below to the police via the following contact numbers:
071 859 4901
071 859 4915
071 859 2087
071 859 4942
071 232 0145
011 242 2176