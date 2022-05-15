Public assistance sought to identify suspects involved in violence at protest sites

The police are seeking the assistance of general public to identify those who were involved in violence and attacks at the Galle Face Green and Kollupitiya on the 9th of May.

The Criminal Investigation Department is conducting probes into the events that unfolded earlier this week.

Members of the public are appealed to convey information the identities of the people in the photographs attached below to the police via the following contact numbers:

071 859 4901

071 859 4915

071 859 2087

071 859 4942

071 232 0145

011 242 2176