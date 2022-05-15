India delivers another diesel shipment to Sri Lanka
May 15, 2022 07:03 pm
A new shipment of diesel from India, supplied under the credit line for fuel, arrived in Sri Lanka today (May 15) .
The Indian High Commission in Colombo announced the latest delivery of fuel shipment in its official Twitter handle.
This diesel shipment brings the total fuel shipments delivered by India to 12. The closest neighbour of the island nation has supplied more than 400,000 metric tonnes of fuel so far.
12 shipments and more than 400,000 MT of fuel!! Latest consignment of #Diesel from #India under the credit line for fuel was delivered in #Colombo by Torm Helvig today. pic.twitter.com/E25xIGbQCA— India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 15, 2022