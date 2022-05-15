India delivers another diesel shipment to Sri Lanka

India delivers another diesel shipment to Sri Lanka

May 15, 2022   07:03 pm

A new shipment of diesel from India, supplied under the credit line for fuel, arrived in Sri Lanka today (May 15) .

The Indian High Commission in Colombo announced the latest delivery of fuel shipment in its official Twitter handle.

This diesel shipment brings the total fuel shipments delivered by India to 12. The closest neighbour of the island nation has supplied more than 400,000 metric tonnes of fuel so far.

 

