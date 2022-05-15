Will support correct decision by govt to resolve economic crisis - SLFP

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) says it would support all correct decisions taken by the government to resolve the current economic crisis in the country, party’s chairman Maithripala Sirisena says.

The former President stated this in a letter directed to new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today.

A meeting between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the Premier is expected to be held tomorrow morning (May 16).

Meanwhile, it is reported that the SLFP has cancelled the meeting of its politburo scheduled for this evening.