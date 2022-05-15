Will support correct decision by govt to resolve economic crisis - SLFP

Will support correct decision by govt to resolve economic crisis - SLFP

May 15, 2022   07:33 pm

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) says it would support all correct decisions taken by the government to resolve the current economic crisis in the country, party’s chairman Maithripala Sirisena says.

The former President stated this in a letter directed to new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today.

A meeting between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the Premier is expected to be held tomorrow morning (May 16).

Meanwhile, it is reported that the SLFP has cancelled the meeting of its politburo scheduled for this evening.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Vesak celebrations in Sri Lanka amid crisis situation

Vesak celebrations in Sri Lanka amid crisis situation

Vesak celebrations in Sri Lanka amid crisis situation

MPs visit houses torched during recent unrest

MPs visit houses torched during recent unrest

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

'Manudam Mehewara' program goes to Galle

'Manudam Mehewara' program goes to Galle

Diesel shipment to arrive in Sri Lanka today

Diesel shipment to arrive in Sri Lanka today

Vesak celebrations observed at protest grounds

Vesak celebrations observed at protest grounds

Several rivers reach flood level after heavy rains

Several rivers reach flood level after heavy rains

Opposition Leader holds talks with number of foreign envoys

Opposition Leader holds talks with number of foreign envoys