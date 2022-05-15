Landslide early warning issued to 6 districts extended

Level 3 (Red) warning is issued to Kalawana, Pelmadulla and Ratnapura divisional secretariat divisions in Ratnapura District for a period of 24 hours until 5.00 p.m. tomorrow (May 16).

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas have been urged to evacuate to safe locations to avoid risk of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence, if the rainfall prevails.

Meanwhile, Level 2 (Amber) warning is effective in Kalutara and Ratnapura districts for a period of 24 hours until 5.00 p.m. tomorrow.

• Kalutara District – Bulathsinhala

• Ratnapura District – Kuruwita, Eheliyagoda, Kolonna, Ayagama and Elapatha

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas are urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence and to evacuate to safe locations if the need arises.

Further, Level 1 (Yellow) warning was issued to the following areas for possible landslides:

• Kalutara District – Ingiriya, Walallawita and Palindanuwara

• Kandy District – Pasbage Korale and Ganga Ihala Korale

• Kegalle District – Deraniyagala, Ruwanwella, Yatiyanthota, Dehiowita, Bulathkohupitiya and Aranayake

• Matara District –Kotapola and Pitabeddara

• Nuwara Eliya District – Nuwara Eliya, Ambangamuwa and Kotmale

• Ratnapura District – Opanayake