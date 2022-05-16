PM holds talks with World Bank and ADB reps, seeks funding to procure essentials

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the draft 21st Amendment to the Constitution will be taken up for discussion today and then be presented to Cabinet for approval.

In a statement following discussions with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), PM Wickremesinghe also said that the two funding agencies have agreed to provide aid to Sri Lanka in order to procure medicine, food and fertiliser.

He met with the World Bank Country Manager in Sri Lanka, Chiyo Kanda and ADB Country Director in Sri Lanka Chen Chen to discuss the ongoing economic crisis.

The discussions have focused on securing assistance for the supply of food, medicine, and fertilizer to Sri Lanka.

Speaking further PM Wickremesinghe said, “The problem we have now is to procure fuel required for the energy sector next week,” adding that the government is now seeking alternative methods to secure funding for this purpose as banks in the country are faced with shortages of US dollars.

Discussions will be held on Monday (May 16) on the 21st amendment to the Constitution and measures will be taken to present the draft for the approval of the Cabinet, he said further.

The prime minister also noted that he has reviewed the country’s situation and that he expects to provide a report on the financial crisis on Monday.