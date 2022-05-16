Prime Minister and SLFP to hold discussion

A special discussion between Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is scheduled to be held this morning (16).

The discussion will be held at 9.00 am today at the Prime Minister’s Office at Flower Road in Colombo.

At the invitation of the Prime Minister, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) had decided to support the formation of an all-party government.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has expressed this stance in a letter to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

However, the SLFP has not reached a final agreement on obtaining Cabinet ministerial posts.

It is reported that a final decision in this regard will be taken after today’s discussion.

Meanwhile, political sources stated that four SLFP parliamentarians will be taking up ministerial posts in the new government.

It is reported that Maithripala Sirisena and Nimal Siripala de Silva are among them.

Meanwhile, the parliamentarians of 10 independent parties have decided to support the Prime Minister.

However, they have decided not to take up any ministerial posts in the new government.

A special meeting of independent parliamentarians was held last night to respond to the Prime Minister’s letter. It is said that the MPs have reached this decision during the discussion.