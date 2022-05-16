Prime Minister and SLFP to hold discussion

Prime Minister and SLFP to hold discussion

May 16, 2022   08:20 am

A special discussion between Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is scheduled to be held this morning (16).

The discussion will be held at 9.00 am today at the Prime Minister’s Office at Flower Road in Colombo.

At the invitation of the Prime Minister, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) had decided to support the formation of an all-party government.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has expressed this stance in a letter to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

However, the SLFP has not reached a final agreement on obtaining Cabinet ministerial posts.

It is reported that a final decision in this regard will be taken after today’s discussion.

Meanwhile, political sources stated that four SLFP parliamentarians will be taking up ministerial posts in the new government.

It is reported that Maithripala Sirisena and Nimal Siripala de Silva are among them.

Meanwhile, the parliamentarians of 10 independent parties have decided to support the Prime Minister.

However, they have decided not to take up any ministerial posts in the new government.

A special meeting of independent parliamentarians was held last night to respond to the Prime Minister’s letter. It is said that the MPs have reached this decision during the discussion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka probing Indian media reports of 'LTTE regrouping to launch attack' (English)

Sri Lanka probing Indian media reports of 'LTTE regrouping to launch attack' (English)

Sri Lanka probing Indian media reports of 'LTTE regrouping to launch attack' (English)

MPs visit houses torched during recent unrest (English)

MPs visit houses torched during recent unrest (English)

Diesel shipment to arrive in Sri Lanka today (English)

Diesel shipment to arrive in Sri Lanka today (English)

PM Ranil invites 10 independent political parties for talks (English)

PM Ranil invites 10 independent political parties for talks (English)

Prime Minister to deliver special statement tomorrow (English)

Prime Minister to deliver special statement tomorrow (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.05.15

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.05.15

Sri Lanka to probe Indian media reports of 'LTTE regrouping to launch attack'

Sri Lanka to probe Indian media reports of 'LTTE regrouping to launch attack'

Heavy rainfall in many areas; several rivers reach flood level

Heavy rainfall in many areas; several rivers reach flood level