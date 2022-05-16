Rest of the cabinet to be sworn in today?

May 16, 2022   09:29 am

The remaining members of new Cabinet of Ministers will be sworn in today (16), according to political sources.

Four ministers have been sworn in so far and it is reported that another 16 ministers will be sworn in today.

This time the cabinet will be limited to 20 ministers, including the President and Prime Minister.

It is reported that several members of the Samagi Jana Balawega (SJB) who became independent, several members of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and several members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will be sworn in as Ministers.

Meanwhile, the weekly cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held today.

The meeting is scheduled to be held this evening under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

This is the first cabinet meeting to be held after Ranil Wickremesinghe became the Prime Minister.

However, a discussion has been held between the four ministers who were sworn in by the President and the Prime Minister yesterday.

