Minister requests public not to queue up for fuel in next 3 days

May 16, 2022   10:46 am

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that adequate fuel will be available in the country with the arrival of a diesel cargo yesterday and three more vessels expected to reach Sri Lanka in the next 2 weeks under the Indian credit line.

In a twitter message, the minister therefore requested the public not to queue up for fuel or top up for the next 03 days until delivery to the 1,190 fuel stations are completed.

A new shipment of diesel from India, supplied under the credit line for fuel, had arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (May 15) .

This is the twelfth fuel shipments delivered under the credit line by India, which has so far supplied more than 400,000 metric tonnes of fuel to Sri Lanka.

