10-party alliance reach agreement on supporting new govt.

During a discussion with the Prime Minister, the 10 political parties that quit the former government have assured that they would contribute to the new government’s efforts through the National Council and the Parliament Oversight Committees proposed to be set up.

Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) leader MP Udaya Gammanpila stated this while speaking to reporters following a meeting between the representatives of the 10-party alliance and the Prime Minister held at the PM’s Office this morning (16).

Following the invitation of PM Wickremesinghe to form an all-party government, members of 10 independent political parties who left the SLPP government had decided to support it.

However, it is further reported that the 10 parties have refused to accept any ministerial portfolios in the new government.

The special discussion between Prime Minister Wickremesinghe and the leaders of the 10 parties had commenced at the Prime Minister’s Office this morning.

Meanwhile, political sources say that the other ministers of the new government will be sworn in today if a final agreement is reached.

Four ministers have already been sworn in and 14 more are expected to be sworn in.

This time the cabinet will be limited to 20 ministers, including the president and prime minister.

The Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held this afternoon under the chairmanship of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

This is the first cabinet meeting to be held after Ranil Wickremesinghe became the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party had also engaged in another discussion with the Prime Minister this morning.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided to support the formation of an all-party government at the invitation of the Prime Minister.

It is reported that the chairman of the party Maithripala Sirisena has sent a letter to the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe informing him about this.

However, a discussion was held between Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party this morning to reach a final agreement in this regard.

MPs Dayasiri Jayasekara, Shan Wijayalal De Silva, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya and Dushmantha Mithrapala had participated in this meeting.