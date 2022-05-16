Island-wide curfew from 8pm tonight

May 16, 2022   01:36 pm

The President’s Media Division announced that an island-wide curfew will be imposed from 8.00 p.m. tonight (16) to 5.00 a.m. tomorrow (17), in accordance with the provisions of Section 16 of the Public Security Ordinance.

Accordingly, during the curfew period, no person is allowed to be on any public road, railway, public park, public recreation ground or other public ground or the seashore except under the authority of a written permit granted by an authorised officer.

