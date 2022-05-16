SJB MPs decide to support new govt without accepting posts

The parliamentary group of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has unanimously decided to fully support all progressive steps taken by the new government and development activities through parliamentary processes, without accepting any posts.

The party said in a statement that the decision was taken at a meeting of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya’s parliamentary group today (16).

“As a responsible political party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya believes that at this moment it is essential to rescue the country from the crisis situation it is currently facing.”

Accordingly, the parliamentary group of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has unanimously decided to fully support all progressive steps taken by the new government to uplift the economy, for the benefit of the country through a parliamentary process, without accepting any posts in the government.

However, the SJB said that the group had decided that it would unconditionally suspend their support for the ruling party if any action is taken to exploit the members representing the Samagi Jana Balawega and to involve the members in the ruling party outside the basic policy of the SJB.