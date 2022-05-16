Advisory issued for heavy rain and strong winds

Advisory issued for heavy rain and strong winds

May 16, 2022   05:06 pm

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

Heavy showers above 100 mm can occur at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, it said issuing an advisory. 

Strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Accordingly, people living in hilly areas, particularly landslide prone areas, and low lying areas in river basins are requested to be vigilant. 

Drivers and people using roads in the hilly areas are also requested to be vigilant while the general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tense situation opposite Police HQ due to protest

Tense situation opposite Police HQ due to protest

Tense situation opposite Police HQ due to protest

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

'Manudam Mehewara'relief programme in Colombo

'Manudam Mehewara'relief programme in Colombo

Sri Pada pilgrimage season ends from today

Sri Pada pilgrimage season ends from today

Island-wide curfew from 8pm tonight

Island-wide curfew from 8pm tonight

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Vesak celebrated in Sri Lanka after three years

Vesak celebrated in Sri Lanka after three years

Heavy rainfall expected in several districts

Heavy rainfall expected in several districts