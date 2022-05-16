Advisory issued for heavy rain and strong winds

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can occur at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, it said issuing an advisory.

Strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Accordingly, people living in hilly areas, particularly landslide prone areas, and low lying areas in river basins are requested to be vigilant.

Drivers and people using roads in the hilly areas are also requested to be vigilant while the general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.