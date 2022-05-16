Power cut schedule for tomorrow

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that it has approved power cuts of 3 hours and 40 minutes for tomorrow (May 17).

Accordingly, the power cuts will be imposed as follows:

Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 2 hours between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. and 1 hour & 40 minutes between 5.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m.

Area CC - 3 Hours from 6.00 a.m. to 9.00 a.m.

Areas MNOXYZ - 3 Hours from 5.00 a.m. to 8.00 a.m.

See full schedule below...

Demand Management Schedule-17th May 2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd