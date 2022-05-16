Island-wide curfew times revised

Island-wide curfew times revised

May 16, 2022   05:27 pm

The President’s Media Division said that the curfew times announced previously have been revised.

Accordingly, an island-wide curfew will be imposed from 11.00 p.m. tonight (16) to 5.00 a.m. tomorrow (17), in accordance with the provisions of Section 16 of the Public Security Ordinance.

During the curfew period, no person is allowed to be on any public road, railway, public park, public recreation ground or other public ground or the seashore except under the authority of a written permit granted by an authorised officer.

It had been announced previously that the curfew would be imposed from 8.00 p.m. tonight, however that time has now been revised to 11.00 p.m.

