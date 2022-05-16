Attack on protesters: AG directs CID to arrest 22 suspects including 4 MPs

The Attorney General’s Department has directed the CID to arrest 22 suspects including MPs Johnston Fernando, Sanath Nishantha, Sanjeeva Edirimanna and Senior DIG Western Province, if sufficient evidence is available against them over the attack on protesters near Temple Trees and Galle Face on May 09.

Among the suspects were MPs Johnston Fernando, Milan Jayatilake, Sanjeewa Edirimanne, Sanath Nishantha and Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon.

The Attorney General’s Department says that if there is direct, circumstantial and technical evidence against the 22 suspects, they should be arrested as soon as possible.

The Attorney General’s Department has instructed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to file cases against the arrested suspects under the Criminal Code.

The letter states that if the suspects are not found at their known addresses, they must present evidence and obtain an open warrant from a magistrate to arrest them or even seek public assistance to arrest suspects who are not found at such designated addresses.

The suspects mentioned in the letter are:

01. MP Johnston Fernando

02. MP Sanath Nishantha

03. MP Sanjeeva Edirimanne

04. MP Milan Jayatilleke

05. Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province, Deshabandu Tennakoon

06. Dan Priyasad

07. Mahinda Kahandagama

08. Nalaka Wijesinghe

09. Bandula Jayamanne

10. Dineth Geethaka

11. Samanlal Fernando

12. ‘Arabi Wasantha’

13. Subhash (Dehiwala Municipal Council)

14. Amal Silva

15. Sameera Chathuranga Ariyaratne

16. Ruwanwelle Ramani

17. Thusitha Ranabahu

18. Sajith Saranga

19. Pushpalal Kumarasinghe

20. Nishantha Mendis

21. Pushpakumara (former army soldier)

22. Savin Fernando (Wennappuwa)

The Attorney General’s Department has further instructed the CID that it is crucial to record the statements of those against whom foreign travel bans have already been obtained.