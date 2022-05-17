Immigration and Emigration Dept. to resume services from tomorrow

The Department of Immigration and Emigration says that the issuance of passports of under normal and one-day services resumes with effect from tomorrow (May 17) as usual.

However, the department said that it is compulsory to make an appointment to obtain these services.

The public is therefore requested to use the website http://www.immigration.gov.lk/ or contact number 0707101060 for the purpose.

Facilities have been provided from 8.30am to 3.00 pm on Public working days if the telephone number is used, the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration said.

As the daily issuing capacity of Passports of the Department is approximately 2,000 passports, the public are kindly requested to avoid the inconvenience caused by visiting without making appointment.

“Furthermore, it is emphasized that rumours of increasing the passport charges or finishing the stock of passports are fake and I would like to inform you that our Staff of the Department excessively dedicates to provide services for you,” the Controller General said.