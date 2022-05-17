Heavy rains of about 100 mm in parts of the island

May 17, 2022   07:14 am

The Department of Meteorology says the south-west monsoon condition is gradually establishing over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers of about 100 mm can occur at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern Province and in Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota. There is also a possibility of swell waves (about 2.0 - 2.5 m) in these sea areas.

Hence, the naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into these sea areas during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers can be expected at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island during the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 40-45 kmph.  Wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Trincomalee.

The sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota will be rough and very rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Trincomalee will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

