Parliament entry road closed at Polduwa Junction

Parliament entrance road at Polduwa junction near Diyatha Uyana has been closed for traffic.

Hence, the motorists are urged to use alternate routes.

Traffic congestion is reported in the area due to the road closure, according to Ada Derana correspondent.

The parliament is scheduled to convene this morning (May 17) and a new Deputy Speaker will be elected during the proceedings. Two parliamentarians have been nominated for the position vacated by MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

Main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) proposed the name of MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna while the ruling party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) selected MP Ajith Rajapakse as their nominee.

A secret ballot will take place in the House to elect a new Deputy Speaker of Parliament between the aforementioned two nominees.