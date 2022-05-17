Secret ballot to select new Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Secret ballot to select new Deputy Speaker of Parliament

May 17, 2022   10:28 am

Two parliamentarians have been nominated for the position of Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced today following the commencement of the proceedings of the House.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa proposed the name of MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna on behalf of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB). It was seconded by MP Lakshman Kiriella.

Meanwhile, Minister G.L. Peiris nominated MP Ajith Rajapakse as the candidate of the ruling party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Accordingly, a secret ballot is taking place in the House to select the new Deputy Speaker, the position which was vacated by MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya twice this year.

However, MP Wimal Weerawansa, opposing a vote to elect a new Deputy Speaker of Parliament, stressed that a cost of approximately Rs. 9 million is required for this. The lawmaker said an agreement should be reached without opting for a secret ballot.

