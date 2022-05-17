CID to record statements from seven MPs over unrest on May 09

CID to record statements from seven MPs over unrest on May 09

May 17, 2022   12:35 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has informed the Speaker of Parliament that statements would be recorded from seven parliamentarians over the tensions near the Galle Face Green and Temple Trees on the 9th of May.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has directed the CID to act in compliance with the directives of the Attorney General with regard to the investigations into the events that unfolded at the protest sites in Colombo last week.

In a statement, the police media division said 22 suspects involved in the said events have been identified so far.

The Attorney General, on Monday (May 16), instructed the CID to arrest 22 suspects including MPs Johnston Fernando, Milan Jayatilake, Sanath Nishantha, Sanjeewa Edirimanna and Senior DIG in charge of Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon, if sufficient evidence is available against them over the attack on protesters near Temple Trees and Galle Face on May 09. 

The Attorney General’s Department stated that if there is direct, circumstantial and technical evidence against the 22 suspects, they should be arrested as soon as possible.

The Attorney General’s Department also instructed the CID to file cases against the arrested suspects under the Criminal Procedure Code.

In its letter, the Attorney General noted that if the suspects are not found at their known addresses, they must present evidence and obtain an open warrant from a magistrate to arrest them or even seek public assistance to arrest suspects who are not found at such designated addresses.

The Attorney General’s Department had further instructed the CID that it is crucial to record the statements of those against whom foreign travel bans have already been obtained.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SLPP MP Ajith Rajapakse voted in as new Deputy Speaker

SLPP MP Ajith Rajapakse voted in as new Deputy Speaker

SLPP MP Ajith Rajapakse voted in as new Deputy Speaker

MP Ajith Rajapakse elected new Deputy Speaker of Parliament

MP Ajith Rajapakse elected new Deputy Speaker of Parliament

LIVE🔴Parliamentary Session | 2022.05.17

LIVE🔴Parliamentary Session | 2022.05.17

Security forces have taken steps to ensure national security - Daya Ratnayake

Security forces have taken steps to ensure national security - Daya Ratnayake

Arresting people for violent incidents is ridiculous - Pubudu Jayagoda

Arresting people for violent incidents is ridiculous - Pubudu Jayagoda

People still afflicted without fuel

People still afflicted without fuel

Sri Lankan authorities continue raids on 'Undiyal' system forex transfers (English)

Sri Lankan authorities continue raids on 'Undiyal' system forex transfers (English)

Prime Minister's special statement (English)

Prime Minister's special statement (English)