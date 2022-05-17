Power cut schedule for tomorrow released

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the request by the CEB for power cuts of 03 hours and 40 minutes for tomorrow (May 18).

Accordingly, the power cuts will be imposed as follows:

Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 2 hours between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. and 1 hour & 40 minutes between 5.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m.

Area CC: 3 Hours from 6.00 a.m. to 9.00 a.m.

Areas MNOXYZ: 3 hours from 5.00 a.m. to 8.00 a.m.

Read the full schedule below...

Demand Management Schedule -18th May 2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd