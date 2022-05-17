Power cut schedule for tomorrow released

Power cut schedule for tomorrow released

May 17, 2022   03:11 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the request by the CEB for power cuts of 03 hours and 40 minutes for tomorrow (May 18). 

Accordingly, the power cuts will be imposed as follows:

Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 2 hours between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. and 1 hour & 40 minutes between 5.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m. 

Area CC: 3 Hours from 6.00 a.m. to 9.00 a.m.

Areas MNOXYZ: 3 hours from 5.00 a.m. to 8.00 a.m.

Read the full schedule below...

 

Demand Management Schedule -18th May 2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution in Matara

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution in Matara

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution in Matara

Vesak celebrated at the protest site...

Vesak celebrated at the protest site...

Will record statements from 7 MPs over May 09 events: CID informs Speaker

Will record statements from 7 MPs over May 09 events: CID informs Speaker

LP gas shipment reaches Sri Lanka, unloading to commence shortly

LP gas shipment reaches Sri Lanka, unloading to commence shortly

SLPP MP Ajith Rajapakse voted in as new Deputy Speaker

SLPP MP Ajith Rajapakse voted in as new Deputy Speaker

MP Ajith Rajapakse elected new Deputy Speaker of Parliament

MP Ajith Rajapakse elected new Deputy Speaker of Parliament

LIVE🔴Parliamentary Session | 2022.05.17

LIVE🔴Parliamentary Session | 2022.05.17

Security forces have taken steps to ensure national security - Daya Ratnayake

Security forces have taken steps to ensure national security - Daya Ratnayake