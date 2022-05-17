SDIG Deshabandu Tennakoon records statement at CID

SDIG Deshabandu Tennakoon records statement at CID

May 17, 2022   04:33 pm

Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon is currently recording a statement at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the unrest that unfolded near the Temple Trees and at Galle Face Green on the 9th of May.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has directed the CID to act in compliance with the directives of the Attorney General with regard to the investigations into the incidents.

In a statement, the police media division said 22 suspects involved in recent violence have been identified so far.

The Attorney General, on Monday (May 16), instructed the CID to arrest 22 suspects including MPs Johnston Fernando, Milan Jayatilake, Sanath Nishantha, Sanjeewa Edirimanna and Senior DIG in charge of Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon, if sufficient evidence is available against them over the attack on anti-government protest sites in Colombo last week.

If there is direct, circumstantial and technical evidence against the 22 suspects, they should be arrested as soon as possible, the Attorney General’s Department had said further.

The Attorney General’s Department also instructed the CID to file cases against the arrested suspects under the Criminal Procedure Code.

In its letter, the Attorney General noted that if the suspects are not found at their known addresses, they must present evidence and obtain an open warrant from a magistrate to arrest them or even seek public assistance to arrest suspects who are not found at such designated addresses.

The Attorney General’s Department had further instructed the CID that it is crucial to record the statements of those against whom foreign travel bans have already been obtained.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution in Matara

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution in Matara

Vesak celebrated at the protest site...

Vesak celebrated at the protest site...

Will record statements from 7 MPs over May 09 events: CID informs Speaker

Will record statements from 7 MPs over May 09 events: CID informs Speaker

LP gas shipment reaches Sri Lanka, unloading to commence shortly

LP gas shipment reaches Sri Lanka, unloading to commence shortly

SLPP MP Ajith Rajapakse voted in as new Deputy Speaker

SLPP MP Ajith Rajapakse voted in as new Deputy Speaker

MP Ajith Rajapakse elected new Deputy Speaker of Parliament

MP Ajith Rajapakse elected new Deputy Speaker of Parliament

LIVE🔴Parliamentary Session | 2022.05.17

LIVE🔴Parliamentary Session | 2022.05.17