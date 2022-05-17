Payments made for two LP gas shipments; unloading to begin tonight

May 17, 2022   05:07 pm

Litro Gas company says that payments have been made for the two shipments of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). 

Litro Chairman Vijitha Herath said that unloading of gas from the ship carrying 2,800 metric tonnes of LP gas will commence tonight.

He added that starting from tomorrow (May 18) around 80,000 cylinders of LP gas will be distributed per day across the island. 

The Litro chairman had said yesterday that one of the vessels was expected to reach the island this morning (17) while the other shipment is to arrive tomorrow (18). 

