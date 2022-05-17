SLPP member appointed to fill late MP Amarakeerthis vacant seat

May 17, 2022   05:14 pm

Jagath Samarawickrama, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s representative from Polonnaruwa District, has been appointed as a Member of Parliament.

The appointment was made to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following by MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala, who was killed in Nittambuwa area amidst the nationwide tensions that broke out last Monday (May 09).

The Election Commission today (May 17) issued a Gazette Extraordinary to announce the appointment.

