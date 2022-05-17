Two more suspects arrested over MP Amarakeerthi Athukoralas murder

Two more suspects arrested over MP Amarakeerthi Athukoralas murder

May 17, 2022   05:48 pm

Sri Lanka Police said that two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of SLPP MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala and his security officer.

The parliamentarian and a police sergeant attached to his security detail were killed in an attack that occurred on the 9th of May.

The arrests were made this afternoon (17) by officers attached to the Homicide and Organized Crime Division of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the police spokesman’s office said.

The arrests were made in the Nambadaluwa and Junaid Mawatha areas of Nittambuwa.

Police said the suspects arrested were 22-year-old residents of Nittambuwa and Polgahawela.

Investigators also found two sets of clothes allegedly worn by the suspects during the incident as well as a knife.

Police also said one of the suspects was a known drug addict.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution in Matara

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution in Matara

Vesak celebrated at the protest site...

Vesak celebrated at the protest site...

Will record statements from 7 MPs over May 09 events: CID informs Speaker

Will record statements from 7 MPs over May 09 events: CID informs Speaker

LP gas shipment reaches Sri Lanka, unloading to commence shortly

LP gas shipment reaches Sri Lanka, unloading to commence shortly

SLPP MP Ajith Rajapakse voted in as new Deputy Speaker

SLPP MP Ajith Rajapakse voted in as new Deputy Speaker