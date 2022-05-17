Sri Lanka Police said that two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of SLPP MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala and his security officer.

The parliamentarian and a police sergeant attached to his security detail were killed in an attack that occurred on the 9th of May.

The arrests were made this afternoon (17) by officers attached to the Homicide and Organized Crime Division of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the police spokesman’s office said.

The arrests were made in the Nambadaluwa and Junaid Mawatha areas of Nittambuwa.

Police said the suspects arrested were 22-year-old residents of Nittambuwa and Polgahawela.

Investigators also found two sets of clothes allegedly worn by the suspects during the incident as well as a knife.

Police also said one of the suspects was a known drug addict.