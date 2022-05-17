PM says existing parliamentary culture needs to be changed

PM says existing parliamentary culture needs to be changed

May 17, 2022   07:22 pm

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says it is high time the existing parliamentary culture underwent a change.

Addressing today’s parliamentary session, the prime minister said the National Council should be established as the first step towards a change in the parliamentary culture.

The ruling party today blocked the motion expressing displeasure against the President by defeating the proposal to suspend Parliament Standing Orders. Accordingly, the motion expressing displeasure against the President was not taken up for debate in the House as a matter of urgency.

Delivering his speech, PM Wickremesinghe stressed that a new code of conduct should be introduced for the Members of Parliament. A Parliamentary Standards Act is also needed for this purpose, he added.

The prime minister appealed to the lawmakers of the ruling party and the opposition to unite to change the existing parliamentary culture. “Let’s discuss our issues. If we cannot discuss them here, let’s talk them out outside the parliament.”

He also condemned the parliamentarians interrupting fellow members when they are delivering speeches in the House.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution in Matara

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution in Matara

Vesak celebrated at the protest site...

Vesak celebrated at the protest site...

Will record statements from 7 MPs over May 09 events: CID informs Speaker

Will record statements from 7 MPs over May 09 events: CID informs Speaker

LP gas shipment reaches Sri Lanka, unloading to commence shortly

LP gas shipment reaches Sri Lanka, unloading to commence shortly

SLPP MP Ajith Rajapakse voted in as new Deputy Speaker

SLPP MP Ajith Rajapakse voted in as new Deputy Speaker