Public assistance sought in probes into unrest during Mirihana protest

May 17, 2022   11:48 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department is seeking public assistance to apprehend the suspects who had incited tensions during the protest staged in front of the President’s residence in Pengiriwatte, Mirihana on the 31st of March.

In a statement, the CID said the suspects who torched public property including a bus have been identified.

Accordingly, the CID has requested the members of public to inform on any information about the suspects to the following contact numbers via calls or WhatsApp messages:

OIC Public Complaints Division – 071 859 4922

Public Complaints Division – 011 244 1379

Control Room – 011 242 2176

