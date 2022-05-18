Former PM Mahinda arrives in Parliament

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who stepped down from his position amidst growing public agitations, arrived in the Parliament to attend today’s proceedings.

This is the first time Rajapaksa made an appearance in the House after resigning as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on the 9th of May.

He vacated the position the same day, in the wake of nationwide public furore following an attack by ruling party supporters on anti-government protesters outside the Temple Trees and at the Galle Face Green in Colombo.

On May 11, Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne confirmed that Mahinda Rajapaksa was moved to the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) Dockyard in Trincomalee due to security reasons.

He also stated that as soon as the situation returns to normalcy, the former Premier would be relocated to a place of his choice.