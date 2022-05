The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested four suspects including Moratuwa Mayor Saman Lal Fernando and Dan Priyasad for their involvement in the attacks on the anti-government protesters in Colombo on the 9th of May.

Seethawakapura Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Jayantha Rohana and Kelaniya Pradeshiya Sabha Member Manjula Prasanna are also among the arrestees.