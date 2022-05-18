Over 14,000 tri-force personnel promoted in view of Victory Day

More than 14,000 tri-force personnel have received promotions to their next ranks coinciding with the 13th anniversary of the National War Heroes’ Day.

Accordingly, 396 Officers of the Sri Lanka Army and a record number of 8,110 Other Ranks of the Army have been promoted to their respective next rank with effect from today (May 18).

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Air Force said 450 of its Officers and 3,361 Other Ranks were promoted to their next ranks, concurrent to the National War Heroes’ Day.

In a statement, Sri Lanka Navy also said 74 of its Officers (09 senior officers and 65 junior officers) and 2,010 junior and senior sailors of different rates in both Regular and Volunteer forces were advanced to their next higher ranks.