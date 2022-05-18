Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today requested Sri Lankan migrant workers to transfer money through the Sri Lankan banking system without following Undiyal/Hawala methods to transfer money.

“We make that request as the country’s opposition. We make the request as the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’,” he said, delivering a statement in parliament today (18).

The SJB leader also encouraged the international community to visit Sri Lanka and to ignore the travel warnings as the island nation is safe to visit.

“Let me take this opportunity to appeal to the international community to induce to encourage your people to visit Sri Lanka. We are a pristine country with a beautiful environment. We have immense cultural and historical heritage. We have enormous sources of wildlife nature resources natural resources national parks and strict natural reserves,” he said.

“So I encourage everyone in the international community to visit our country. Our country is safe to visit. Ignore the travel warnings. Trust us. We are the opposition in the country. We are inviting the international community to visit our motherland and to help us out and also enjoy yourselves. Enjoy and peace and tranquility of our motherland.”

Premadasa said he also wishes to make a special appeal to the Sri Lankan diaspora while emphasizing that he means the entire Sri Lankan community living abroad.

He urged the Sri Lankan diaspora to invest in their motherland and to support the country at this crucial juncture.

“I’m appealing to the Sri Lankan diaspora please come and invest in our country. Please bring your moneys to our country. Please come and have your citizenship in our country. If you prefer to live there have your second home in our country. Visit us, invest, support us and ensure good return on your investments.”

“We are living in dark time no doubt. But please understand we will overcome. We will be victorious as a country,” he said.

“I encourage everyone in the Sri Lankan diaspora to come to our motherland, invest in our motherland, invest in our businesses, infrastructure, renewable energy, road system, education, health. So that is my message to them, he said.

The Opposition Leader further said that they have no issues in working with the government on programmes that are beneficial to the people and the country.

“I would like to invite the Prime Minister to take us up on our proposal to provide the three economic experts who are in parliament with the position that I mentioned and there is absolutely no issue in working with the government on programmes that are beneficial to the people and the country,” he said.