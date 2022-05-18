Ten-hour water cut for parts of Colombo this weekend

May 18, 2022   06:54 pm

The water supply for several areas in Colombo will be interrupted for 10 hours on Saturday (May 21), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWS&DB) says.

Accordingly, Colombo 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas will be affected by this water cut.

The NWS&DB says the water cut will be in effect from 10.00 p.m. on Saturday (May 21) until 8.00 a.m. on Sunday (May 22).

Meanwhile, the water supply for Colombo 01 and 11 areas will be under low pressure during this period.

The water cut is being imposed due to the essential upgrades to the water distribution system under the Greater Colombo water and Wastewater Management Improvement Investment Program.

