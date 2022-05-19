Exams chief on transport facilities for students sitting for O/Ls

The Commissioner General of Examinations says that all arrangements have been made to provide transport facilities to students without any hindrance on the days of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination, even though transportation has been disrupted due to fuel shortages.

Commissioner General LMD Dharmasena made this observation addressing a media briefing held at the auditorium of the Government Information Department today (18) to educate students and teachers regarding the conduct of the GCE Ordinary Level Examination.

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has decided to deploy ‘Sisu Seriya’ buses and additional buses for this purpose, he said.

The Commissioner General of Examinations further said that normal train services will be operated for students to and from the examination centers.

Meanwhile, with the assistance of the Disaster Management Center, the Police and the Armed Forces are expected to be received for the conducting of the GCE Ordinary Level Examination without any obstruction.

Speaking further the Commissioner General of Examinations stated that despite the crisis, all preparations have been made to hold the GCE Ordinary Level Examination from Monday (May 23) to June 01.

Meanwhile, lectures and tuition classes for the examination should end at 12 midnight on the 20th, the commissioner said.

All the examination admission forms have already been issued and the school candidates can obtain their admission cards from the school.

Private applicants can enter the relevant data and download it from the Department of Education website if the ticket is delayed.

The Commissioner further said that the admission card and a valid identity card are mandatory to sit for the examination and it should be checked as soon as the admission papers are received.

He said 590 children with special needs have applied this year and they will be provided with the necessary facilities.

A total of 517,496 candidates including 407,129 school candidates and 110,367 private candidates are sitting for the GCE Ordinary Level Examination this year.

The exams will be held at 3,844 examination centers while 542 coordinating centers have been established.