India looks a lot like Sri Lanka: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt over economy

May 19, 2022   12:56 am

Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the BJP government over rising inflation and unemployment and warned that India “looks a lot like Sri Lanka”. 

Taking to his official Twitter account, Gandhi shared graphs of unemployment, petrol price and communal violence showing similar images of India and Sri Lanka citing various sources including armed conflict location and event data project, Lok Sabha unstarred question, CMIE, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell and Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

“Distracting people won’t change the facts. India looks a lot like Sri Lanka,” he said.

Congress has been accusing the BJP government of distracting people with other issues to hide its failures and issues of price rise and unemployment.

The grand old party has also been attacking the central government over the issue of price and inflation and rising unemployment and has said that the situation in India is going the Sri Lanka way, where the prime minister had to resign in view of the deteriorating situation.

Meanwhile, India’s wholesale price-based inflation soared to a record high of 15.08 per cent in April mainly on account of spiraling prices of food, fuel and other commodities. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) at 15.08 per cent is the highest in the new series. The WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the 13th consecutive month since April last year.

 

