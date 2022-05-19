CID records statements from three more MPs

May 19, 2022   08:10 am

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has recorded statements from three more parliamentarians regarding the incidents that took place in Galle Face and Kollupitiya on May 09.

Accordingly, statements have been obtained from MPs Rohitha Abeygunawardena, C.B. Ratnayake and Sanjeewa Edirimanne.

Meanwhile, the other eight suspects arrested in connection with the incidents at Galle Face and Kollupitiya are due to be produced before court today (19).

The Police Media Spokesman’s Office stated that the CID arrested eight suspects including Moratuwa Mayor Saman Lal Fernando and Dan Priyasad yesterday (18).

Meanwhile, Sanath Nishantha and Milan Jayatilleke who were arrested in connection with the incident were remanded till the 25th of this month after being produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

In addition, the CID has recently recorded a statement from Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon regarding the attacks on protesters in Galle Face.

