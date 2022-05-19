Central Bank decides to keep policy rates unchanged

Central Bank decides to keep policy rates unchanged

May 19, 2022   08:29 am

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has decided to maintain the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank at the current levels of 13.50 per cent and 14.50 per cent, respectively. 

The decision was taken at its meeting held on 18 May 2022.

The Board is of the view that although inflation is projected to remain elevated in the near term, the substantial policy measures taken by the Board, at its meeting held on 08 April 2022, combined with the other measures to stem the firming up of aggregated demand pressures, are expected to contain any further build-up of inflation expectations and ease inflationary pressures in the period ahead.

