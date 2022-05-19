Shipment of 3,500 MT of LP gas arrives in Sri Lanka

Shipment of 3,500 MT of LP gas arrives in Sri Lanka

May 19, 2022   10:17 am

Another shipment of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas arrived in Sri Lanka, Litro Gas Lanka Limited says.

According to the company’s chairman Vijitha Herath, the payment for the shipment which contains approximately 3,500 metric tonnes of LP gas has been settled.

He also stated that the unloading of the LP gas stock is being delayed by the prevailing rough seas due to adverse weather.

Meanwhile, two more vessels carrying 3,500 metric tonnes of LP gas each are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka in the coming week, the Litro Gas chairman said further.

Sri Lanka also received a shipment of 2,800 LP gas on Monday (May 16).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Protests demanding petrol staged in many areas

Protests demanding petrol staged in many areas

Protests demanding petrol staged in many areas

Medicine shortages reported in several hospitals

Medicine shortages reported in several hospitals

Energy Minister says petrol unavailable for two days(English)

Energy Minister says petrol unavailable for two days(English)

MPs Sanath Nishantha and Milan Jayatilleke remanded over attack on protesters (English)

MPs Sanath Nishantha and Milan Jayatilleke remanded over attack on protesters (English)

Opposition Leader appeals to international community and Sri Lankan diaspora (English)

Opposition Leader appeals to international community and Sri Lankan diaspora (English)

Sri Lanka marks 13th anniversary of victory over LTTE terrorism (English)

Sri Lanka marks 13th anniversary of victory over LTTE terrorism (English)

Poll shows majority of corporates expect national economy to worsen further (English)

Poll shows majority of corporates expect national economy to worsen further (English)

Discussion between the Frontline Socialist Party and the Tamil National Alliance

Discussion between the Frontline Socialist Party and the Tamil National Alliance