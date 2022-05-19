Shipment of 3,500 MT of LP gas arrives in Sri Lanka

Another shipment of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas arrived in Sri Lanka, Litro Gas Lanka Limited says.

According to the company’s chairman Vijitha Herath, the payment for the shipment which contains approximately 3,500 metric tonnes of LP gas has been settled.

He also stated that the unloading of the LP gas stock is being delayed by the prevailing rough seas due to adverse weather.

Meanwhile, two more vessels carrying 3,500 metric tonnes of LP gas each are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka in the coming week, the Litro Gas chairman said further.

Sri Lanka also received a shipment of 2,800 LP gas on Monday (May 16).