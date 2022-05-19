Jagath Samarawickrama, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s representative from Polonnaruwa District, has been sworn in as a Member of Parliament.

He took oaths before Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena this morning (May 19).

The appointment was made to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant by MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala, who was killed in Nittambuwa area amidst the nationwide tensions that broke out on the 9th of May.

On May 17, the Election Commission issued a Gazette Extraordinary to announce the appointment.

Samarawickrama had come in fifth among the SLPP candidates who led the preferential votes in Polonnaruwa District at the 2020 General Election.