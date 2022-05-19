No MP given fuel at subsidized rates; Energy Minister refutes claims

Minister of Energy Kanchana Wijesekara has refuted the posts in circulation, which claimed that Members of Parliament are given fuel at subsidized rates.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the lawmaker said, “While I do understand the frustration and anger from the public, posts shared on MPs been given subsidized fuel rates are false.”

No parliamentarian from either side or anyone has been given subsidized rates than the current market prices given to the public, the energy minister said further.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has been instructed to carry out an investigation into the rates displayed on the dispenser at the police garage, he added.

“No one will be extended privileges on fuel stations other than ambulance essential services.”