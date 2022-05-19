Protests demanding fuel disrupt vehicular movement in many areas

May 19, 2022   11:58 am

As the fuel shortage persists in the country, the general public staged protests in many areas, demanding the supply of fuel.

A demonstration on the Colombo-Kandy road completely blocked the traffic at Gannoruwa Junction in Peradeniya this morning.

Meanwhile, protesters interrupted the vehicular movement on the road from Maligawatte to Panchikawatte earlier today, urging the authorities to provide fuel volumes.

In another development, the traffic on the Galle Road was obstructed near the flyover in Dehiwala by a group of protesters.

Further, more protests were staged on the Colombo-Horana road at Bokundara and Kotte-Thalawathugoda road at Bird Park Junction.

As the fuel shortage persists in the country, Energy Minister has appealed to the general public not to stand in queues to obtain petrol, as supplies are unavailable.

Stating that there are sufficient stocks of diesel in the country at the moment, the lawmaker also noted that it would take at least two more days to complete petrol distribution process.

