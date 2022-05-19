Court rejects police request seeking order against IUSF protest

Court rejects police request seeking order against IUSF protest

May 19, 2022   01:52 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has rejected the request made by the police to prevent a protest organized by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) at the Polduwa Junction.

The Welikada Police said the planned protest would be a hindrance to the Members of Parliament entering and leaving the parliament complex.

Stating that this is a violation of the privileges of MPs, the police sought a court order to prevent the IUSF from staging the protest.

After taking into account the provisions made by the police, Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala rejected the relevant request.

However, in case of any public disturbances in the area due to the protest, the police is permitted to act in accordance with their powers, the additional magistrate said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Protests demanding petrol staged in many areas

Protests demanding petrol staged in many areas

Protests demanding petrol staged in many areas

Medicine shortages reported in several hospitals

Medicine shortages reported in several hospitals

Energy Minister says petrol unavailable for two days(English)

Energy Minister says petrol unavailable for two days(English)

MPs Sanath Nishantha and Milan Jayatilleke remanded over attack on protesters (English)

MPs Sanath Nishantha and Milan Jayatilleke remanded over attack on protesters (English)

Opposition Leader appeals to international community and Sri Lankan diaspora (English)

Opposition Leader appeals to international community and Sri Lankan diaspora (English)

Sri Lanka marks 13th anniversary of victory over LTTE terrorism (English)

Sri Lanka marks 13th anniversary of victory over LTTE terrorism (English)

Poll shows majority of corporates expect national economy to worsen further (English)

Poll shows majority of corporates expect national economy to worsen further (English)

Discussion between the Frontline Socialist Party and the Tamil National Alliance

Discussion between the Frontline Socialist Party and the Tamil National Alliance