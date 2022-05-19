Court order issued barring IUSF protesters from entering several roads

The Colombo Fort Magistrate Court has issued an order preventing the members of Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) from entering several roads in Colombo today (May 19).

The IUSF commenced a protest march this afternoon near the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo.

Accordingly, the protesting university students are barred from entering the York Street, Chaithya Road, Bank Street, Chatham Street and Janadhipathi Mawatha.

The court order further stated that the protesters are not allowed to forcibly enter or damage any state institution, official residence or any other property in the Fort Police Division.